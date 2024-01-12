Houston Texans playoff gear available for fans

Houston Texans fans can now purchase the team's 2023 playoff gear!

The Texans are heading into the playoffs on Saturday for the first time since 2019. They are scheduled to go head-to-head against the Cleveland Browns and excited fans can head to their team shop to get merchandise to support the team.

TEXANS: Houston Texans are AFC South Champions, will face Cleveland in first round of playoffs

The Texans Team Shop at NRG Stadium will be open until 7:30 p.m. on Friday.

Fans can also head to an Academy Sports location where new playoff merchandise is available while supplies last.

The team also posted their playoff hype video to get fans pumped for Saturday's game!