Houston teen, whose siblings have been adopted, hopes for his own forever family

In Texas, there are more than 6,000 children waiting to be adopted. This means parental rights have been terminated.

Families for teens are the greatest need, so as we finish National Adoption Month, Sally MacDonald introduces you to a 16-year-old boy looking for his forever home.

We met Joseph at Exitus VR, a virtual reality escape room in southwest Houston.

"He likes anime, he likes science fiction, so this is right up his alley," said Caitlin Brake, Depelchin Children’s Center.

Caseworkers describe Joseph as a happy, quiet and pretty chill teenager who’s always up for a good adventure. He’d love a family to take him fishing.

"I used to have a grandpa, and we’d go fishing a lot like every two to three weeks, and it was fun," he said.

Joseph’s parental rights ended more than three years ago. His younger siblings have been adopted, and he’s hopeful he will too.

"Trying to get a family who will love me for who I am and care for my needs."

Through Depelchin Children’s Center the first step in the foster and adoption process is to become a licensed home. That requires a background check, training and a home study.

"We have the training for families in trauma informed care. It helps families feel equipped to support them as emotions are impacted by the traumatic experiences they’ve had," said Brake.

If you’re interested in adopting Joseph or any other child, click here to start the process.