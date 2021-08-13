Houston teenage 'country boy' looking for a forever home

There continues to be an increase in children entering foster care and a decrease in those leaving it. Specifically, there’s a huge need for families to provide homes for older children and children with therapeutic needs.

Ronnie, 16, loves anything that reminds him of the country.

"I like taking things apart and putting them back together. I like baseball and basketball. I like hearing the whistle of a diesel, and I like to listen to country music."

We met him at Cidercade in EADO to play games.

"Ronnie wants a home that’s active, with consistency and structure that will be able to provide him with positive adult role models so he can learn how to be the man he needs to be," said Caitlin Brake with Depelchin Children’s Center.

Ronnie believes teenagers need a loving, permanent home just as much as younger kids.

"Still get a family to love on you until you’re eligible to get your own stuff," he said.

Along with a family, Ronnie also says, "I want a girlfriend."

There are many benefits to adopting a child in foster care. Depelchin Children’s Center does not charge fees for children in the custody of CPS and monthly financial assistance from the state may be available.

"One of the perks of adopting an older child is that we do ask that child to have consent for the adoption as well. And so for the older child, you’re not just picking that child, they’re actually picking you, and that can be a very special thing for a family," said Brake.

If you are interested in adopting Ronnie or any other child, visit www.depelchin.org/findingfamilies to start your journey.

