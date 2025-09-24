North Harris County: 13-year-old allegedly shot by his mother during argument

The Brief The shooting was reported Tuesday evening on Ranch Oak Drive. Officials say a mother admitted to shooting her 13-year-old son. The suspect is charged with injury to a child.



A mother is in the Harris County Jail for allegedly shooting her 13-year-old son during an argument on Tuesday evening.

Harris County crime: Mother accused of shooting her son

What we know:

Shortly before 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Harris County Precinct 4 deputies were called to the 1000 block of Ranch Oak Drive, near Rankin Road and Hardy Street.

According to authorities, a 13-year-old boy was found at the scene with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital and is expected to recover.

Photo credit: Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4

Officials say the teen's mother, 32-year-old Corissa Mouton, was at the scene and admitted to shooting her son. The Constable also claims there's video evidence showing Mouton arguing with her son before firing a single round.

Records say Mouton has been charged with injury to a child. Her bond has not been set at this time.

What we don't know:

No other details are available at this time.