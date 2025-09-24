North Harris County: 13-year-old allegedly shot by his mother during argument
HOUSTON - A mother is in the Harris County Jail for allegedly shooting her 13-year-old son during an argument on Tuesday evening.
What we know:
Shortly before 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Harris County Precinct 4 deputies were called to the 1000 block of Ranch Oak Drive, near Rankin Road and Hardy Street.
According to authorities, a 13-year-old boy was found at the scene with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital and is expected to recover.
Officials say the teen's mother, 32-year-old Corissa Mouton, was at the scene and admitted to shooting her son. The Constable also claims there's video evidence showing Mouton arguing with her son before firing a single round.
Records say Mouton has been charged with injury to a child. Her bond has not been set at this time.
What we don't know:
No other details are available at this time.
The Source: Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman, and records from the Harris County District Clerk's Office.