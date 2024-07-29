An 18-year-old mother faces a $200,000 bond after allegedly abandoning her newborn in a trash bag at a dumpster on Dashwood Drive near Bellaire.

Prosecutors say Everilda Cux-Ajtzalam gave birth in a parking lot, placed the baby in a tied garbage bag, and left it in a dumpster. She is currently behind bars on an immigration hold, with her bond increased from $90,000.

Houston Police Department officers were alerted to the abandoned infant around 1:15 p.m. after residents heard cries from the dumpster area. The newborn was promptly taken to Texas Children's Hospital and is reported to be in good condition. Child Protective Services has been notified, and Cux-Ajtzalam is under observation in the hospital.

The case highlights the importance of Texas's Safe Haven Law, which allows parents who are unable to care for their baby to surrender the child at designated safe locations such as hospitals, fire stations, or freestanding emergency centers without facing legal repercussions. The baby must be younger than 60 days old and unharmed.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.