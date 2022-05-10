Boy, 14, chased by man, shot multiple times in north Houston: police

article

Police are investigating a shooting that injured a 14-year-old boy in north Houston on Monday night.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting around 11:15 p.m. in the 7700 block of Jensen Road, near Crosstimbers.

Authorities found a teen boy had been shot multiple times on his lower body. HFD transported him to the hospital, and he was last reported to be in stable condition.

Authorities watched surveillance video from the scene. According to police, a man in his 30s to early 40s came out of a convenience store, chased the teen and started shooting.

Investigators are still working to determine what led up to the shooting and if an altercation may have occurred earlier in the evening.

Police say one person who was detained appears to be a witness.