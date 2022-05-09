Man with cane shot, killed by teen behind Walmart in north Houston

article

A man was shot and killed by a teen in north Houston on Monday night, according to police.

The shooting occurred at Fulton and Crosstimbers, just before 8:45 p.m.

Officers responded to a shooting and upon arrival found a 49-year-old man had been shot.

The man was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police said the man was walking when he was approached by two Black males, 16 to 18 years of age, and four Black females, ages 14 to 16 years old.

Authorities said the teens were harassing the man. As that was occurring, the man was swinging his cane trying to get the kids away from him.

As the group started walking away, one male turned around and shot the man in the chest, police said.

Officers were searching the area for surveillance footage.

No clear motive for the shooting has been determined.

Police did say a witness is cooperating with officers regarding the incident.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.