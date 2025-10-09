Houston SWAT standoff: Officer fires weapon at shooting suspect, suspect taken into custody

The Brief Houston police are now investigating after an officer fired his weapon at a shooting suspect on Thursday evening. Authorities said the suspect, who wasn't struck, was taken into custody following standoff. No officers were injured as a result of the incident.



Houston Harbor Town Drive standoff: Suspect in custody after officer fires weapon

What we know:

Details are limited, but officials said the shooting occurred at 6555 Harbor Town.

Authorities said the suspect, who wasn't struck, was taken into custody following a standoff.

No officers were injured as a result of the incident.

What we don't know:

The suspect has not been identified.

The suspect's condition is unknown.