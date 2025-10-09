Expand / Collapse search

Houston SWAT standoff: Officer fires weapon at shooting suspect, suspect taken into custody

By
Published  October 9, 2025 10:39pm CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 26 Houston

The Brief

    • Houston police are now investigating after an officer fired his weapon at a shooting suspect on Thursday evening.
    • Authorities said the suspect, who wasn't struck, was taken into custody following standoff.
    • No officers were injured as a result of the incident.

HOUSTON - Houston police are now investigating after an officer fired his weapon at a shooting suspect on Thursday evening. 

Houston Harbor Town Drive standoff: Suspect in custody after officer fires weapon

What we know:

Details are limited, but officials said the shooting occurred at 6555 Harbor Town. 

Authorities said the suspect, who wasn't struck, was taken into custody following a standoff.

No officers were injured as a result of the incident. 

What we don't know:

The suspect has not been identified. 

The suspect's condition is unknown. 

The Source: Houston Police Department. 

Crime and Public SafetyNewsHouston