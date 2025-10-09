Houston SWAT standoff: Officer fires weapon at shooting suspect, suspect taken into custody
HOUSTON - Houston police are now investigating after an officer fired his weapon at a shooting suspect on Thursday evening.
Houston Harbor Town Drive standoff: Suspect in custody after officer fires weapon
What we know:
Details are limited, but officials said the shooting occurred at 6555 Harbor Town.
Authorities said the suspect, who wasn't struck, was taken into custody following a standoff.
No officers were injured as a result of the incident.
What we don't know:
The suspect has not been identified.
The suspect's condition is unknown.
The Source: Houston Police Department.