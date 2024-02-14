A man was taken into custody after SWAT responded to an apartment complex in Westchase.

According to police, they got a call around 9:45 a.m. Wednesday about an assault in the 3400 block of Walnut Bend.

The man reportedly assaulted two women and then barricaded himself inside an apartment, police say.

SWAT responded to the scene. The man was taken into custody before noon.