Houston suspect accused in deadly crash, carjackings charged

The Brief Jason Arvin Velasquez, 30, is charged with intoxication manslaughter and other charges. Police say he crashed into a woman's car and then carjacked two other drivers. The woman who died in the crash was identified as 42-year-old Jessica Daughtery.



A suspect is facing several charges after a deadly crash and a series of carjackings in Houston on Friday, police say.

Suspect facing multiple charges

Jason Arvin Velasquez (Photo: Houston Police Department)

Police say Jason Arvin Velasquez, 30, is charged with intoxication manslaughter, failure to stop and render aid causing death and multiple counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The woman who died in the crash was identified as 42-year-old Jessica Daughtery.

How it unfolded

The backstory:

According to police, Velasquez was driving northbound on the I-45 Gulf Freeway on Friday morning when he crashed into the back of a Nissan Altima. The driver of the Altima, Daughtery, died at the scene.

Police say Velasquez got out of his vehicle with a gun, and stole a vehicle from someone at the scene. He allegedly kept driving on the Gulf Freeway until the stolen vehicle became inoperable, and police say he then stole a second car at gunpoint.

Police say Harris County Pct. 1 deputy constables were able to arrest him a short time later when he attempted to steal a third vehicle at gunpoint.

Witnesses reported that Velasquez had been involved in several minor crashes and had driven the wrong way on the freeway before the deadly crash.