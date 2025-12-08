Expand / Collapse search

Houston suspect accused in deadly crash, carjackings charged

By
Published  December 8, 2025 12:46pm CST
Houston
Suspect arrested in after deadly Houston crash, multiple carjackings

A woman is dead, and a suspect is in custody following a violent, multi-scene crime spree that unfolded along several miles of Houston highways Tuesday morning. FOX 26's Sherman Desselle shares information from authorities and reaction from a witness.

The Brief

    • Jason Arvin Velasquez, 30, is charged with intoxication manslaughter and other charges.
    • Police say he crashed into a woman's car and then carjacked two other drivers.
    • The woman who died in the crash was identified as 42-year-old Jessica Daughtery.

HOUSTON - A suspect is facing several charges after a deadly crash and a series of carjackings in Houston on Friday, police say.

Suspect facing multiple charges

Jason Arvin Velasquez (Photo: Houston Police Department)

Police say Jason Arvin Velasquez, 30, is charged with intoxication manslaughter, failure to stop and render aid causing death and multiple counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. 

The woman who died in the crash was identified as 42-year-old Jessica Daughtery.

How it unfolded

The backstory:

According to police, Velasquez was driving northbound on the I-45 Gulf Freeway on Friday morning when he crashed into the back of a Nissan Altima. The driver of the Altima, Daughtery, died at the scene.

Police say Velasquez got out of his vehicle with a gun, and stole a vehicle from someone at the scene. He allegedly kept driving on the Gulf Freeway until the stolen vehicle became inoperable, and police say he then stole a second car at gunpoint.

Police say Harris County Pct. 1 deputy constables were able to arrest him a short time later when he attempted to steal a third vehicle at gunpoint.

Witnesses reported that Velasquez had been involved in several minor crashes and had driven the wrong way on the freeway before the deadly crash.

