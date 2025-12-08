Houston suspect accused in deadly crash, carjackings charged
HOUSTON - A suspect is facing several charges after a deadly crash and a series of carjackings in Houston on Friday, police say.
Suspect facing multiple charges
Jason Arvin Velasquez (Photo: Houston Police Department)
Police say Jason Arvin Velasquez, 30, is charged with intoxication manslaughter, failure to stop and render aid causing death and multiple counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
The woman who died in the crash was identified as 42-year-old Jessica Daughtery.
How it unfolded
The backstory:
According to police, Velasquez was driving northbound on the I-45 Gulf Freeway on Friday morning when he crashed into the back of a Nissan Altima. The driver of the Altima, Daughtery, died at the scene.
Police say Velasquez got out of his vehicle with a gun, and stole a vehicle from someone at the scene. He allegedly kept driving on the Gulf Freeway until the stolen vehicle became inoperable, and police say he then stole a second car at gunpoint.
Police say Harris County Pct. 1 deputy constables were able to arrest him a short time later when he attempted to steal a third vehicle at gunpoint.
Witnesses reported that Velasquez had been involved in several minor crashes and had driven the wrong way on the freeway before the deadly crash.
