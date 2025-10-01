Houston: Sunnyside house shooting kills one, injures another; gunman on the run, police say

The Brief A man was killed and another was injured in a shooting on Carmen Street Tuesday. The victim was shot during a fight with a suspect, police say. Anyone with information can call Houston Police or Crime Stoppers.



A gunman is on the run after a shooting that killed one man and injured another in Houston's Sunnyside neighborhood.

Houston crime: Fatal shooting on Carmen Street

According to police, the shooting was reported at about 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 5100 block of Carmen Street, near Reed Road and Jutland Road.

Shooting on Houston's Carmen Street (Credit: Houston Police Department)

Police say a suspect came to the house and got into a fight with a man in the home. The suspect reportedly pulled a gun during the fight, shooting the other person in the fight and another man inside the home.

When police first started investigating, they reported the suspect had left the scene in a black Dodge pickup.

Officers at the scene found the man the suspect was fighting deceased in the kitchen. The other victim was found in the living room and taken to a hospital in critical condition.

What we don't know:

There is no information available about the suspect. Houston Police posted on X that the person is known.

The victims have not been identified at this time. Police say the deceased victim was 36 years old, and the injured victim is 38.

What you can do:

Anyone who has information in this case can call one of the following agencies:

HPD Homicide Division: 713-308-3600

Crime Stoppers: 713-222-TIPS (8477)