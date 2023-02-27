Expand / Collapse search

Houston street takeover involving 200 cars busted over the weekend, 3 arrested

By
Published 
Houston
FOX 26 Houston
article

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A street takeover in Houston was busted over the weekend. 

The Harris County Sheriff's Office says they broke up the takeover involving 200 cars Saturday night on Bellaire Boulevard, near the Southwest Freeway.

RELATED: Cellphone video shows dangerous illegal street takeover in heart of Texas

Three people were arrested, including a man with a 13-year-old in his car.

Cellphone video shows dangerous illegal street takeover in heart of Texas

While cars did donuts in the intersection surrounded by the mob, an Austin police car could be seen trying to approach the intersection. Then, the crowd is recorded overwhelming the police officer and shooting fireworks at the vehicle.

The group was formed after several street takeovers were reported in Austin that injured an officer and damaged police vehicles.

Just last week, Texas Governor Greg Abbott created a special taskforce targeting these dangerous activities.
 