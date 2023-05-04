Houston police are searching for multiple people after a man was found stabbed to death in a parking lot early Thursday morning.

According to police, witnesses found the man unconscious in the 1300 block of Federal Road around 2:40 a.m.

They called 9-1-1 and attempted CPR while the Houston Fire Department responded to the scene, officials say. He was pronounced dead.

According to police, the man had been stabbed at least once in the chest.

The Houston Police Department investigates a stabbing on Federal Road.

Police say the preliminary investigation and evidence at the scene indicates that he may have been attacked by three unidentified suspects who fled the scene on foot.

The man who was killed has not been identified, but police say he appears to be homeless.

Anyone with information in this case is asked to call the HPD Homicide Division or speak anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.