Man stabbed to death outside hotel near Houston airport

A man was stabbed to death outside of a hotel in north Houston early Friday morning.

Police say the stabbing occurred around 1 a.m. in the parking lot of the Courtyard Marriott hotel in the 15800 block of John F Kennedy Blvd, just south of George Bush Intercontinental Airport.

FOLLOW THE LATEST HOUSTON NEWS

According to police, some people in the area heard what sounded like someone falling down and then some more commotion. They went over to check and found a man bleeding.

The man appeared to have multiple stab wounds, police say. He was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police say there was another person at the scene who may have been with the man at the time of the stabbing. Investigators are speaking with him.

During the preliminary investigation, police said it wasn’t known if the man who was stabbed was staying at the hotel. The investigation is ongoing.