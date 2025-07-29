Bigwood Street stabbing: Man arrested, charged for murder of his stepson

The Brief Harrison Robinson, 55, was charged with the murder of his stepson Alex Edwards on Monday. Court records state Robinson and Edwards got into a physical altercation at Edwards' mother's house on Bigwood Street. Multiple family members were at the home to celebrate Edwards birthday. The altercation broke out after Edwards and his cousin entered his mother's room without knocking while his mother and Robinson were sleep.



Houston police arrested a man for allegedly stabbing his stepson to death on the night of his birthday celebration back in June, according to court records.

On Monday, 55-year-old Harrison Dewayne Robinson was charged with the murder of his stepson, Alex Edwards, 37.

Deadly stabbing in northeast Houston

On June 8, Houston police officers were called to 7314 Bigwood Street about a disturbance involving a weapon. When officers arrived, they found a man, now identified as Edwards, with multiple stab wounds to the chest.

Houston Fire Department units took Edwards to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead from his injuries.

The backstory:

According to Harris County court records, Edwards was celebrating his birthday at his mother's home with Robinson his brother, cousins, and other family members.

His mother and Robinson were sleeping in the bedroom when Edwards came in with his cousin to get a key for a locked room, records state. Robinson reportedly got upset the two did not knock before coming into their bedroom. Robinson and Edwards exchanged a few words and separated, but ended up back in the room together and a physical fight broke out.

The mother and cousin attempted to get help, but Edwards came into the room covered in blood with multiple stab wounds, records state.

Court records state Edwards' brother and cousin began fighting Robinson after seeing the condition Edwards was in.

When police arrived, Robinson had locked himself in a back room, but he eventually came out and was taken into custody, documents state.

Robinson was released until the time he was arrested.

After further investigation, detectives consulted the DA's office and a murder charge was accepted. Northeast Patrol Division officers arrested Robinson on Monday (July 28) and he was booked in the Harris County Jail.