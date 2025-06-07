Houston stabbing: Woman killed, man arrested in Southwest Houston
HOUSTON - A woman is dead after she was stabbed inside of her southwest Houston apartment early Saturday morning.
W Bellfort Avenue fatal stabbing
What we know:
Houston police say a woman called 911 asking for assistance at her apartment on W Bellfort Avenue.
When police arrived, they found a woman dead at the scene with stab wounds.
A man was arrested in the area.
The man did not live in the apartment.
There was no forced entry into the apartment, according to police.
What we don't know:
Police are not releasing the relationship between the suspect and the victim.
The victim's name and age will be released after they notify next of kin.
The Source: Information in this article comes from Houston Police and OnScene.