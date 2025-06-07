Houston stabbing: Woman killed, man arrested in Southwest Houston

article

The Brief A woman was found fatally stabbed inside her southwest Houston apartment early Saturday morning after calling 911. Police arrested a man in the area who did not live there; no forced entry was reported. The victim's identity and the suspect's relationship to her have not yet been released.



What we know:

Houston police say a woman called 911 asking for assistance at her apartment on W Bellfort Avenue.

When police arrived, they found a woman dead at the scene with stab wounds.

A man was arrested in the area.

The man did not live in the apartment.

There was no forced entry into the apartment, according to police.

What we don't know:

Police are not releasing the relationship between the suspect and the victim.

The victim's name and age will be released after they notify next of kin.