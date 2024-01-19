Houston stabbing: 18-year-old charged for allegedly killing his brother

An 18-year-old in Houston faces murder charges for the death of his brother near Kashmere Gardens.

Isaih Morales was arrested for a deadly stabbing at 4112 Robertson Street on Thursday around 4: 20 p.m.

Houston police were called to the address where they found Morales's 22-year-old brother with multiple stab wounds. He was taken to Memorial Hermann-Texas Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

According to police, Morales was the primary suspect and had left the scene before authorities arrived. Morales called 911 later and told them his location where he was then arrested.

He was taken to Harris County Jail.