Houston crime: Man killed in stabbing in north Houston

Houston police are investigating following a deadly stabbing in north Houston on Thursday.

Details are limited, but Houston police said the stabbing occurred in the 4100 block of Robertson.

Officials said an adult male was taken to the hospital with a stab wound.

However, he later died at the hospital.

This is a breaking news story. We'll keep you up-to-date.