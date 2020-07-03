Houston SPCA offering curbside pickup, adoption specials this weekend

article

If you’re looking to adopt a furry friend, the Houston SPCA has convenient curbside pickup and adoption specials this weekend.

The Houston SPCA has rescued hundreds of animals since the start of the pandemic, and many of them are now ready for their loving forever home.

From July 3 to July 6, cats and kittens are $20, and you can adopt two cats from the same litter for the price of one. This weekend, dogs are $40 and $60 depending on weight, and small mammals and birds are $5.

If you are looking to adopt, you can do it safely from the comfort of your home and then pick up your new pet curbside.

In order to adopt, follow these steps:

1. View adoptable pets online here: https://www.houstonspca.org/adopt/available-pets/

2. Schedule an appointment at your convenience when a Houston SPCA Adoption Counselor can contact you.

3. A Houston SPCA Adoption Counselor will contact you by phone and complete the adoption process.

4. Pick up your new pet curbside at the Houston SPCA

For more information on available pets and adoptions visit: https://www.houstonspca.org/adopt/