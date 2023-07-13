It’s the Big Dog Days of Summer at the Houston SPCA, and you can take home a new forever friend with a discounted adoption package.

Now through August 31, all large dog adoptions at the Houston SPCA are $10.

Freya, a 2-year-old Husky-Shepherd mix, has been at the shelter for more than 40 days. The Houston SPCA says she is a Critter Campfavorite and spends part of her days playing withkids until she can find her forever home. (Photo: Houston SPCA)

The adoption package includes a veterinary exam with up-to-date vaccinations, a microchip, spay or neuter surgery, a free post-adoption exam at any VCA Animal Hospital and a free sample bag of Hill’s Science Diet.

You can see adoptable pets on the Houston SPCA website. Dogs eligible for the Big Dog Days of Summer will have a "VIP" logo on their photo.