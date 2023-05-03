article

The Houston SPCA has announced the opening of registration for the Mary S. Montague Scholarship Program that supports Critter Camp.

Critter Camp is a popular day camp held each summer for children going into third through eighth grade.

The need-based scholarship program is one of several initiatives the Houston SPCA is embarking on as they work to grow their Community Impact program.

Scholarships will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Families can find the scholarship application and additional information here. From there, the application will need to be e-mailed, along with a copy of the family’s most recent income statement, or proof of public assistance to education@houstonspca.org. Documents accepted include Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC), Supplemental Security Income (SSI), Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF), or documentation of Department of Veteran’s Affairs benefits (except pension). Families with a combined income of less than $37,500 may also apply.

All camp fees and supplies will be covered by the scholarship. The goal is to ensure that children have an opportunity to learn about animal care, career paths with animals like veterinary medicine and within animal welfare like Animal Cruelty Investigations.

Applications should be received no later than Friday, June 2.

For additional information about the scholarship program and Critter Camp, click here.