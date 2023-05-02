BARC Houston is waiving adoption fees for all dogs and cats at the shelter as part of a nationwide event.

The BISSELL Pet Foundation and Dogtopia are teaming for the "Empty the Shelters" event from May 1 to May 15 at hundreds of shelters across the country.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP

More than 350 shelters in 45 states will have pet adoptions for $50 or less during the event. That includes the shelter in Houston, which is completely waiving fees.

During this event, BARC Houston will be open for adoptions every day from noon to 5 p.m. from May 2 to May 15. The shelter is usually closed on Mondays but will be open during Empty the Shelters.

City of Houston/BARC

BISSELL Pet Foundation’s Empty the Shelters program began in 2016. According to the foundation, it has helped over 140,000 pets find homes at participating shelters.

SUGGESTED: Dogs can join owners for outdoor dining, FDA says

"BISSELL Pet Foundation's ‘Empty the Shelters’ is proven to make a lifesaving difference, and we are thrilled to team up with Dogtopia, who shares our vision to give every pet their best life," Cathy Bissell, Founder of BISSELL Pet Foundation, said in a press release. "This is a very difficult time for shelters across the country, with increasing owner surrenders due to the housing crisis and inflation as well as slowed adoption rates. With Dogtopia's partnership, we are hopeful more pets than ever will find homes during this national event."

SUGGESTED: Pup who suffered burn injuries now K-9 for State Fire Marshal's Office

According to the city, more than 230 animals at BARC found homes during a previous campaign.

To learn more about adoptions, available pets and requirements, click here. You can visit the adoption center at 3300 Carr St.