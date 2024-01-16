The City of Houston's Solid Waste Management Department has suspended collections on Tuesday and will operate on an adjusted residential services schedule this week due to winter weather conditions.

The department says garbage collection and Heavy Tree Waste services will run two days behind schedule through Saturday, or Sunday if necessary.

For B-Week residents, curbside recycling and yard waste collections will be suspended through the rest of the week.

The department shared the following adjusted schedule:

Monday, January 15, 2024 (MARTIN LUTHER KING, JR. DAY)

CITY HOLIDAY: All Solid Waste facilities and offices are closed.

Tuesday, January 16, 2024

All Solid Waste collections will be suspended, and all facilities will be closed due to the inclement weather.

Wednesday, January 17, 2024

Monday's scheduled garbage routes will be serviced. The 3rd Monday’s and 3rd Tuesday’s Heavy Tree Waste collection services will resume. (Reminder: 3rd Monday’s & 3rd Tuesday’s recycling and yard waste services will be suspended.)

All Solid Waste Facilities including Neighborhood Depositories/Recycling Centers, and administrative offices will re-open.

Thursday, January 18, 2024

Tuesday’s scheduled garbage routes and 3rd Wednesday’s Heavy Tree Waste routes will be serviced.

Friday, January 19, 2024

Thursday’s scheduled garbage routes and 3rd Thursday’s Heavy Tree Waste collection routes will be serviced.

Saturday, January 20, 2024

Friday’s scheduled garbage routes and Friday’s Heavy Tree Waste collection routes will be serviced.

Monday, January 22, 2024

Normal garbage, yard waste, curbside recycling, and tree waste schedules will resume.