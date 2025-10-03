Houston mother reports second case of SNAP benefit fraud: 'Y'all are taking from my children'

The Brief Anika Nicholas reported nearly $800 stolen from her EBT card despite taking safety precautions, marking the second instance of SNAP benefit fraud she has experienced. Nicholas expressed frustration over the lack of assistance from the Department of Health and Human Services, which provided her with a list of food pantries instead of recovering the stolen funds. Houston Police confirmed Nicholas filed a fraud report, but no investigator has been assigned yet, and Nicholas is determined to see those responsible prosecuted.



A Houston mother is seeking help after alleging she was a victim of SNAP benefit fraud for the second time, despite taking safety precautions.

Houston mother reports second SNAP fraud case

The backstory:

Anika Nicholas, a mother of two, reported that nearly $800 was stolen from her EBT card, even though she had locked it.

On October 1, $784 was stolen and used at a Sam’s Club in Arkansas.

Nicholas has filed a report with the Houston Police Department and the Department of Health and Human Services.

‘Someone needs to go to jail’

What they're saying:

Nicholas expressed her frustration, stating, "I’m not only frustrated, but I’m sad because I don’t get the benefits for me; they’re for my children. Y’all not taking from me; y’all taking from my children."

This is not the first time Nicholas has faced this issue. Last fall, she reported $538 was stolen and used at an H-E-B in San Antonio.

"For them to not help me or not even try to reach out to help me, that’s where I draw the line," Nicholas said. "Now I need to go to HPD. Now I need to make a police report. Now someone needs to go to jail."

‘The second time, but the last time’

Dig deeper:

Nicholas reached out to the Department of Health and Human Services but was informed they could not recover the money. Instead, she was given a list of food pantries.

"I didn’t take it. I don’t feel like my kids should be eating from a food pantry," Nicholas said. "Nothing is wrong with a food pantry, but that’s what I get benefits for—to feed my children."

Houston Police confirmed Nicholas reported the fraud, but an investigator has not been assigned to her case yet.

Nicholas explained the precautions she took: "Not only did I lock my card. Once it happened the first time, I got a new card, changed my PIN. So on 10-01 of 2025, when my stamp set at 12:00, I made sure that my card was locked."

Nicholas is determined to see those responsible held accountable. "Whoever it is needs to be prosecuted. I want them to go to jail. This is going to be the second time but the last time. My kids won’t go through it again."

The other side:

FOX 26 reached out to Health and Human Services via email but did not receive a response in time for this report.

What you can do:

Here are tips from Texas Health and Human Services and the Propel app to protect SNAP funds.

Recipients can use the free Your Texas Benefits app to lock their card between purchases and change their PIN.

If a client has been a victim of fraud, they should take immediate action by doing the following:

Call the Lone Star Help Desk at 800-777-7328 to change their PIN and cancel their card.

Report the fraud to the OIG by calling 2-1-1, and after choosing a language, pick option 3.

To request replacement benefits due to unauthorized use:

Go to your local HHSC benefits office to complete Form H1854, Affidavit for Unauthorized Use of Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) benefits.

Within two weeks, HHSC will review the information and let you know by mail if you’re eligible for replacement benefits.

Please note, SNAP benefits that were stolen on or after Dec. 21, 2024, are not eligible for replacement. The federal law that allowed replacement was not extended beyond Dec. 20, 2024.