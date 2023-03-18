Houston police are investigating multiple shootings that occurred in the late Friday night, and early Saturday morning hours.

Cleme Manor Apartments Shooting

An investigation has been launched by the Houston Police Department into a shooting that occurred inside the Cleme Manor Apartment complex.

Cleme Manor Apartments are located in the 5300 block of Coke Street.

HOUSTON CRIME: 2 teens charged in Houston jugging robbery that left 44-year-old paralyzed, local restaurant helping family

Around 11:00 pm Friday night, police say two young men wearing masks were near the entrance of the apartment complex and opened fire using rifles.

One man was shot when a bullet from one of the rifles grazed his forehead.

Police say it is not known if the victim in the shooting was targeted or even why the suspects were shooting in the victim's direction.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing and more details will be released as they become available.

900 Wooding Street Shooting

Houston police say they are investigating a drive-by shooting where a male victim in his 20s was shot.

HOUSTON CRIME: Houston woman body slammed to the ground during jugging robbery

The shooting occurred at 900 Wooding Street around 11:30 pm Friday night.

The victim suffered a gunshot to the leg and was transported to a local hospital to be treated for injuries.

Police say the suspect(s) were driving a black Nissan and are still at large.

The Village at West University Apartments Shooting

One man was shot at The Village at West University Apartments, according to Houston police.

HOUSTON CRIME: Houston man in jail for several burglaries, 'repeat offender' with 63 arrests in Texas, 54 in Harris County

The Village at West University Apartments is located at 5151 Edloe Street.

The shooting occurred around 1:30 am early Saturday morning.

Police the male victim in the shooting was transported to a local hospital and is in critical condition.

No further were released.

Shenandoah Woods Apartments Shooting

Houston police are investigating a shooting that occurred around 3 am Saturday mooring. The shooting occurred at Shenandoah Woods Apartments located at 4200 W. 34th Street.

According to police, a man was found with a gunshot to the arm.

The victim of the shooting was uncooperative with police officers but according to his girlfriend, the shooting likely stemmed from an argument.

The victim was transported to a local hospital and is suspected to survive the shooting.

11600 Homestead Road Shooting

Houston police have very little detail on a shooting that occurred at 11600 Homestead Road.

One man was shot and transported to a local hospital.

There is no word on if the police have a suspect or the status of the victim.

We will continue to follow this investigation and release details as they become available.