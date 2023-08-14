Houston shooting: Woman found shot in neck, head inside car

Houston police are searching for the suspect involved in a possible domestic violence incident where one woman was killed.

According to HPD Assistant Chief Chandra Hatcher, units responded to a call about a woman found unresponsive with gunshot wounded inside a car in the 1100 block of Allen Genoa Road around 5 p.m.

The woman was found with gunshots in the neck and head, says Hatcher. She was pronounced dead on the scene.

Officials believe the incident to be domestic violence related as hours earlier, family members called the police saying the suspect called to tell them he killed his girlfriend and the mother of his children.

A little while later, officers received a call around 4:30 p.m. to the East Side area at an apartment complect for a welfare check from a federal probation officer.

The probation officer called HPD saying family reached out and said their "probationee" killed his wife, so she wanted police to check on the woman, Hatcher said.

When police arrived, no one answered the door and there were no signs of foul play.

Around 30 minutes later, HPD received a call about a person down in the 1100 block of Allen Genoa Road. Officers arrived and said they found the woman sitting in a black car in the passenger seat, with gunshot wounds.

According to Hatcher, surveillance video shows the woman's car arriving at the location around 9 a.m. with the suspect driving and her in the passenger seat. They stayed at the spot for around 10 minutes when a silver BMW with a woman driver pulled in behind them.

The man driving the black car got out of the driver's seat and appeared to shoot several rounds into the car, hitting the woman, authorities say. He then got into the silver BMW with the woman and they left.

Hatcher says the suspect was on federal probation for charges out of Louisiana of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute and felony in possession of a firearm.

HPD is still searching for the suspect. The license plate of the 2013 silver BMW he was seen getting into is SRZ8098.

The couple ' s two children, 14 and 16, were found safe, officials say.

Family members of the suspect allegedly told police that he wants to go back to jail. Hatcher spoke directly to the suspect in the press briefing, saying, "If you are out there, please turn yourself in. No one wants to hurt you, but we will like to talk to you."

Those involved in domestic violence relationships are encouraged to seek resources from HPD. The Houston Area Women's Center has a 24/7 Domestic Violence Hotline at 713-528-2121.

If anyone knows anything about the whereabouts of the suspect, please call the Family Violence Unit at 713-308-8890 or call Crimestoppers at 713-222-TIPS.