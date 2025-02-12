Houston shooting: 15-year-old shot after robbery attempt on Windswept Lane

The Brief A 15-year-old female was shot after attempting to rob a street vendor near Mid West on Tuesday night. The teen and three others used air soft guns to assault the street vendor and attempted to steal his truck. Houston police say the teen was shot after she ran to a nearby apartment complex but are not sure how it happened.



A 15-year-old was shot after she and a few other teenagers attempted to rob a man near the Mid West area late Tuesday night.

Houston police believe she attempted a second robbery while trying to run and hide from the first one.

What happened on Windswept Lane?

What we know:

Houston Police Department officers were called to investigate a shooting and robbery involving teens and young adults around 11 p.m.

Lieutenant Willkens states a 15-year-old was with another older teen female and two males in the 6300 block of Windswept Lane.

The group attempted to rob an older man selling food near his truck with airsoft guns. They assaulted him and struck him with the guns before trying to take his truck, police say.

However, the man's brother pulled up in his own vehicle to block them in.

All four suspects ran from the scene. At some point, they split up and the two females ran to a nearby apartment complex, officials report.

Lt. Willkens said they are unsure what happened at the apartment, but say the 15-year-old girl ended up shot in her thigh and bicep. Investigators assume they might have attempted another robbery.

The girl flagged down Houston police officers responding to the scene.

Witnesses told police the 15-year-old and other female were involved in the robbery from the street vendor. Both females were detained and the 15-year-old was taken to a nearby hospital for her injuries.

Two males matching the description of the other robbery suspects were also detained, Lt. Willkens said. An airsoft gun was found on one of the males.

Houston police are continuing to investigate the incidents.

What we don't know:

Lt. Willkens says they are working to determine how the 15-year-old was shot, as they do not know at this time.

It is unknown what charges may be filed against the group.