Edgebrook shooting: Father fatally shot by son in Houston, son claiming self-defense

Houston police are on the scene after a son fatally shot his father on Tuesday night, authorities said.

Son fatally shoots own father in Houston

What we know:

Authorities said the shooting occurred in the 500 block of Edgebrook.

Officials said a man was found dead inside the location.

It was later determined by investigators that the man was shot by his own son.

We're also told the mother and grandmother were inside the home when some type of altercation occurred.

Authorities stated the son, said to be in his 20s, is claiming self-defense in the shooting.

The son has been taken into custody and did remain on the scene, authorities said.

Photo from the scene. (Source: Houston Police Department)

What we don't know:

Officials said during the altercation, the father may have been armed with an ax. However, that is still being investigated.

Officials have not released any information regarding the victim's name or the suspect's name.