An additional two people suspected to be involved in the deadly shooting of a man in northwest Houston have been arrested.

Arnez Markel Semien, 19, and Jonathan Lopez, 17, were charged with capital murder for their alleged involvement in the death of 43-year-old Joel Villarreal on March 28.

PREVIOUS STORY: 2 suspects, including one out on bond, charged with capital murder in deadly Houston shooting

According to Houston Police Department, officers found Villarreal laying in a parking lot of a strip center in the 7500 block of Long Point Road with a gunshot wound. He was later pronounced dead at an area hospital.

Jonathan Lopez, 17 (left) and Arnez Markel Semien, 19, (right)

During the preliminary investigation, police said Villarreal may have tried to stop some suspects from fleeing after an armed robbery in the strip center.

Lopez and Semien were both denied bond and are expected to be in court next week.

Daniel Medrano (left); Andres Lara (right)

Investigators also identified Lara and Medrano as suspects in the case, and they were both arrested on April 6.

According to court records, Medrano was released on a $400,000 bond in November for a previous capital murder charge.