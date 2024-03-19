The Houston Police Department is investigating after a transgender woman was killed in a shooting over the weekend.

According to police, the shooting occurred just after 1 a.m. last Saturday in the 9200 block of Country Creek Drive.

Authorities said when officers arrived on the scene, they found a 36-year-old victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses reported to police that a white 2017 Chevrolet Malibu LT stopped near the victim, who was standing on the side of the road.

A male suspect got out of the vehicle from the front passenger side of the vehicle and fired multiple shots. He then fled the scene in the vehicle driven by another person.

The suspect is described as being 5'5" tall with a thin build and wearing a gray hooded jacket.

Investigators said they recovered the vehicle believed to have been used by the suspect.

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect or in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or speak anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.