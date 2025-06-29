Five detained after man found shot in northwest Houston, police say

The Brief Police were called to a strip center on Antoine Drive and West Tidwell Road. The victim allegedly said a group of people was looking to hurt him. Charges are pending, and police are looking for more information.



Five suspects were taken into police custody after a man was found shot in northwest Houston early Sunday morning.

Antoine, Tidwell shooting: Five detained

What we know:

At about 12:15 a.m. on Sunday, police responded to a shooting call at a strip center on Antoine Drive and West Tidwell Road.

The victim was found with a gunshot wound to his hand. He allegedly told police that a group of people was looking to hurt him.

Paramedics took the victim to a hospital where he is expected to recover.

Five suspects were reportedly detained at the scene, and a possible weapon was said to be found in a vehicle with the suspects.

What we don't know:

No one involved has been identified.

The motive of the shooting is not clear.

It's also not clear if the suspects will be charged.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on this incident can call one of the following agencies:

HPD Major Assaults Division: 713-308-8800

Crime Stoppers: 713-222-TIPS (8477)