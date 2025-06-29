Five detained after man found shot in northwest Houston, police say
HOUSTON - Five suspects were taken into police custody after a man was found shot in northwest Houston early Sunday morning.
Antoine, Tidwell shooting: Five detained
What we know:
At about 12:15 a.m. on Sunday, police responded to a shooting call at a strip center on Antoine Drive and West Tidwell Road.
The victim was found with a gunshot wound to his hand. He allegedly told police that a group of people was looking to hurt him.
Paramedics took the victim to a hospital where he is expected to recover.
Five suspects were reportedly detained at the scene, and a possible weapon was said to be found in a vehicle with the suspects.
What we don't know:
No one involved has been identified.
The motive of the shooting is not clear.
It's also not clear if the suspects will be charged.
What you can do:
Anyone with information on this incident can call one of the following agencies:
- HPD Major Assaults Division: 713-308-8800
- Crime Stoppers: 713-222-TIPS (8477)
The Source: OnScene and HPD Lt. Khan.