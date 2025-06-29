Expand / Collapse search

Five detained after man found shot in northwest Houston, police say

By
Published  June 29, 2025 12:45pm CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 26 Houston
One injured, five detained after northwest Houston shooting

One injured, five detained after northwest Houston shooting

Police were called to a shooting on West Tidwell and Antoine Drive and found the victim with a wound to his hand.

The Brief

    • Police were called to a strip center on Antoine Drive and West Tidwell Road.
    • The victim allegedly said a group of people was looking to hurt him.
    • Charges are pending, and police are looking for more information.

HOUSTON - Five suspects were taken into police custody after a man was found shot in northwest Houston early Sunday morning.

Antoine, Tidwell shooting: Five detained

What we know:

At about 12:15 a.m. on Sunday, police responded to a shooting call at a strip center on Antoine Drive and West Tidwell Road.

The victim was found with a gunshot wound to his hand. He allegedly told police that a group of people was looking to hurt him.

Paramedics took the victim to a hospital where he is expected to recover.

Five suspects were reportedly detained at the scene, and a possible weapon was said to be found in a vehicle with the suspects.

What we don't know:

No one involved has been identified.

The motive of the shooting is not clear.

It's also not clear if the suspects will be charged.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on this incident can call one of the following agencies:

  • HPD Major Assaults Division: 713-308-8800
  • Crime Stoppers: 713-222-TIPS (8477)

The Source: OnScene and HPD Lt. Khan.

Crime and Public SafetyHouston