The Houston Police Department announced the arrest of a 16-year-old individual in connection with a shooting incident that took place on August 2.

Police say the suspect shot Ledarrius Price, 30, outside of the Ghost Bar - Restaurant & Nightclub in the 5600 block of Richmond Avenue.

According to the original report, Price was found with multiple shot wounds and pronounced dead on the scene by Houston Fire Department.

Investigators say Price was seated in the driver's seat of a vehicle when the suspect opened fire on it multiple times. Afterwards, he ran away eastbound on Richmond.

Authorities say the suspect was referred to Harris County Juvenile Probation authorities on a charge of murder on Monday, Sep. 25.

Officials say the suspect's identity can not be released.