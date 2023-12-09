Houston police are investigating after a teen was shot in the face on Friday night.

Police say the 17-year-old was conscious and talking to officers. He was taken to the hospital.

The Houston Police Department investigates a shooting.

Officers responded to the shooting call in the 300 block of Rosamond around 10:30 p.m., but police say the shooting actually occurred somewhere else.

Police say the teen had been in a car a bit north of the location when they passed by three males on the side of the street.

Police say one of the males on the side of the street reportedly fired a shot from a rifle, which struck the teen in the car.

Police were looking for the scene of the shooting to gather evidence. There’s no description of a suspect at this time.