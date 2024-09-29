The Brief A 16-year-old boy was shot in the leg during an argument with his friend’s ex-boyfriend early Sunday morning in northeast Houston. The suspect fled, and police are working to contact him while the teen recovers in stable condition at a local hospital.



A 16-year-old boy was shot in the leg early Sunday morning in northeast Houston following an argument with his friend’s ex-boyfriend.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE HOUSTON STORIES

Houston police say the teen was driving with a girl when they were confronted by her ex-boyfriend near Moore and Erin streets around 1 a.m. The confrontation escalated into a dispute between the two boys, during which the ex-boyfriend reportedly fired a gun, striking the 16-year-old.

Image 1 of 4 ▼

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku and Google Android TV!

Family members rushed to the teen’s aid, bringing him back to their home on Robertson Street before calling for help. The teen was transported to a nearby hospital, where he is listed in stable condition.

The ex-boyfriend fled the scene, but police are working to contact him.