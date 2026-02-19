North Harris County drive-by shooting sends 3 to hospital

The Brief A drive-by shooting was reported on Swords Creek Road on Thursday afternoon. Officials say three people were shot and taken to a hospital. Others are being asked to avoid the scene.



An investigation is underway in north Harris County after a drive-by shooting that reportedly sent three people to a hospital.

Harris County drive-by shooting

(Photo credit: Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office)

What we know:

The shooting was reported Thursday afternoon on Swords Creek Road, near TC Jester Boulevard and Spears Road.

According to Harris County Precinct 4 authorities, multiple people were shot and taken to a hospital in a private vehicle. Officials tell FOX 26 that three people were reported shot.

Investigators are at the scene. Others are being asked to avoid the area and report any information to law enforcement.

What we don't know:

No other details are available at this time.

This is a breaking news report. We will update when more information is available.