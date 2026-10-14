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The Brief At least one person was injured in a shooting in west Houston. Police are investigating the parking lot of a shopping center at South Gessner Road and Westpark Drive. The shooting is still under investigation.



At least one person was wounded in a shooting in west Houston on Wednesday afternoon, police say.

What we know:

Police responded to a report of a shooting in the parking lot of a shopping center at South Gessner Road and Westpark Drive around 2:30 p.m.

Police confirmed that at least one person was shot.

SkyFOX aerials of the scene show crime scene tape surrounding an SUV in the parking lot.

What we don't know:

The investigation is in the preliminary stages.

It’s unclear at this time what led up to the shooting.

The person who was shot has not been identified, and the extent of their injuries is not known at this time.

FOX 26 has a crew headed to the scene to gather more information. Check back for updates.