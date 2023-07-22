A security guard was shot and killed at an apartment complex in northwest Houston early Saturday morning.

The shooting occurred at the Cerca Demi Apartments located at 3401 Blalock Road around 1:00 AM.

Residents of the apartment complex heard gunfire and went outside to find the security guard, suffering from a gunshot wound, according to police reports.

The security guard, who has not been identified, was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Houston Police Department (HPD) officers responded to the scene and are investigating the shooting. No suspects have been identified at this time.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact HPD.