Houston police are investigating the fatal shooting of a male at Pier Club Apartments that occurred about 6 p.m. on Sunday, November 12.

The identity of the male victim is pending verification by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.

According to detectives, HPD patrol officers responded to a shooting at 9950 Club Creek Drive where the apartment complex is located, and found the victim lying in the parking lot. He had suffered a gunshot wound and responding Houston Fire Department paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.

A preliminary investigation and evidence from the scene determined a red, four-door sedan, with a defect on the left side of the rear bumper, arrived at the complex around 5:30 p.m.

The sedan drove through the parking lot and stopped for a short period of time. An unknown male then exited the vehicle from the passenger side and dragged the victim from the back seat onto the parking lot.

The vehicle then left the apartment complex in an unknown direction.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the wanted vehicle, the male suspect's identity, or in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or speak anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.