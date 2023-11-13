The Houston Police Department has released the identity of the officers involving a 19-year-old who was shot down by officers after shooting at a five-year- old veteran officer, J. Gibson.

On Nov 11, an unidentified suspect, whose identity is being withheld pending notification of family members, was shot and died as a result of the shooting on 5201 Southwest Freeway.

The incident occurred after Gibson attempted to stop the man, who was driving a stolen vehicle. As Gibson gave verbal commands to the suspect, still inside the stolen car, the suspect discharged a firearm at him.

After Gibson was struck by a bullet, a citizen and another officer pulled him to cover. Police say the officer was hit in the leg. The other officer at the scene provided medical assistance to Gibson.

Other uniformed officers attempted to give the man verbal commands to drop his weapon, but the man did not listen. He ran from one car to another, fell down, and appeared injured.

Despite officers' warnings, the man reloaded his gun, prompting officers to shoot towards the man again, striking him multiple times.

The man was then transported by Houston Fire Department paramedics to Ben Taub General Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.