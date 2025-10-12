Southwest Houston: Woman killed, man injured in parking lot shootout between couples, police say

The Brief Two shooting victims were found in a vehicle riddled with bullet holes. It's believed two women got into an altercation at a nearby club, then their boyfriends pulled out guns. Anyone with information can contact Houston Police or Crime Stoppers.



A woman is dead, and a man is hospitalized after an altercation allegedly turned into a shootout outside a southwest Houston club overnight.

Houston crime: Shooting outside Club Aragon

What we know:

At about 3 a.m. on Sunday, police say they were called to the 8500 block of South Gessner Road, near the Southwest Freeway.

Officers at the scene found a vehicle riddled with bullet holes. A woman was found deceased in the passenger seat with a gunshot wound. The male driver suffered a gunshot to his back and was taken to a hospital.

Police say two others were in the car, but they weren't hurt.

Allegedly, the incident started with an altercation between the deceased woman and another woman at Club Aragon near South Gessner and Beechnut Street. The altercation reportedly led to the women's boyfriends pulling out guns in the parking lot and shooting at each other.

No one is in custody at this time.

What we don't know:

No one involved has been identified at this time.

The male victim's current condition is unknown.

It's not clear if Club Aragon was open during the altercation and if the incident started inside the club. Websites say the club typically closes at 2 a.m. on Sundays.

What you can do:

Anyone with information can reach one of the following agencies:

HPD Homicide Division: 713-308-3600

Crime Stoppers: 713-222-TIPS (8477)