Houston police are investigating after a disturbance at a Mexican restaurant in Houston on Friday night left two people injured. The incident occurred around 10:12 p.m., at 6475 Hillcroft Street.

Undercover investigation leads to prostitution arrest at Spring spa

According to police, a large crowd was gathered at the restaurant, and there was reportedly some fighting. A male witness described a female suspect returning to her vehicle and spraying the crowd with shots.

At least two victims have been identified. A male, the witness mentioned above, and a female both sustained injuries. The female victim was transported to a local hospital via ambulance and is currently in stable condition.

HEB shooting in Houston: Man arrested, second suspect sought following active shooter call

The police have not yet had the chance to speak with the female victim to get her account of the events. The only description available for the suspect is that she might be a young Hispanic female.

The male observer was not part of the initial altercation. It's unconfirmed whether the female suspect was part of the initial altercation.

Rounds were found at the scene, but the weapon was not recovered.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku and Google Android TV!

The Houston Police Department is asking anyone with information on this incident to call the police.