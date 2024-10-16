Harris County deputies investigate a deadly shooting outside an apartment complex where one man was found dead and another was hospitalized.

An off-duty police officer, working as security in the 15100 block of Ella Boulevard found a man in his mid-to-late 20s lying on the sidewalk who appeared to have been shot. He was pronounced dead by medical personnel when they arrived.

CRIME: Search underway for suspect who fired shots at DPS Troopers

Near the body, deputies located three bullet casings and what appeared to be a firearm.

During their investigation, deputies reviewed surveillance footage from the complex showing a second man, possibly in his late 20s to early 30s had also been targeted in the shooting. Authorities followed a blood trail leading to another apartment and confirmed the second man had gone to the hospital via private vehicle.

Deputies are currently questioning him at the hospital.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

The footage also showed two more males fleeing the scene in a dark-colored vehicle.

Authorities are continuing to review surveillance footage for more clues.