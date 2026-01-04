Man shot during altercation outside Independence Heights facility, police say

The Brief A man was found shot early Saturday near Airline Drive and Crosstimbers Street. Police say the shooting stemmed from an argument inside a facility at the scene. The suspect allegedly shot 10 rounds, hitting the victim once.



A man was sent to a hospital early Saturday morning after an altercation in Independence Heights, police say.

What we know:

Police were called at about 3 a.m. Saturday to a facility along the North Freeway, near Crosstimbers Street and Airline Drive.

A lieutenant at the scene said a man was found shot in the leg. He was taken to a hospital and is expected to recover.

Allegedly, the shooting stemmed from an altercation inside the facility. The altercation reportedly spilled into the parking lot where the suspect fired 10 rounds, hitting the victim once.

What we don't know:

No one involved has been identified at this time.

Police at the scene did not have a description of the suspect.