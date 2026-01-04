Man shot during altercation outside Independence Heights facility, police say
HOUSTON - A man was sent to a hospital early Saturday morning after an altercation in Independence Heights, police say.
Houston crime: Shooting near North Freeway
What we know:
Police were called at about 3 a.m. Saturday to a facility along the North Freeway, near Crosstimbers Street and Airline Drive.
A lieutenant at the scene said a man was found shot in the leg. He was taken to a hospital and is expected to recover.
Allegedly, the shooting stemmed from an altercation inside the facility. The altercation reportedly spilled into the parking lot where the suspect fired 10 rounds, hitting the victim once.
What we don't know:
No one involved has been identified at this time.
Police at the scene did not have a description of the suspect.
The Source: OnScene and Houston Police.