Man found fatally shot inside vehicle in northwest Harris County, officials say

The Brief A man was found shot multiple times in a vehicle on West Road. Another male allegedly got in the vehicle and shot the victim after an altercation, then another person stole something from the vehicle. Anyone with information can call the Harris County Sheriff's Office or Crime Stoppers.



Authorities are looking for two suspects after a man was found dead in a vehicle in northwest Harris County on New Year's Eve.

West Road investigation: Man found shot in vehicle

Law enforcement investigates deadly shooting scene on West Road in northwest Harris County.

What we know:

Investigators were called to a scene on West Road near Telge Road.

At about 3:30 p.m., Harris County deputies responded to a man-down call. The victim was found unresponsive in a vehicle with what's believed to be gunshot wounds. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Investigators believe the victim drove himself to West Road and the shooting suspect got into the vehicle. Shortly after, the two allegedly got into an altercation and the victim was shot.

The first suspect left the vehicle, then a second suspect supposedly got into the vehicle and took something from inside.

What we don't know:

No one involved has been identified. The victim and suspects are all said to be male. Officials say the shooting suspect was wearing a hoodie at the time, and it's believed the victim was in his 20s.

No other suspect description is available at this time.

Investigation underway

What's next:

Investigators are said to be looking for surveillance video and/or any leads.

What you can do:

Anyone with information can call one of the following agencies:

Harris County Sheriff's Office - Homicide Division: 713-274-9100

Crime Stoppers: 713-222-TIPS (8477)