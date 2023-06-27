A 28-year-old man was sentenced to 60 years in prison for the deadly shooting of a Houston gas station clerk in 2019.

According to the Harris County District Attorney’s Office, Melvin Douglas pleaded guilty to murder in death of 29-year-old Odai Qadous.

Melvin Douglas (left); Odai Qadous (right) (Photos: Harris County District Attorneys Office)

PREVIOUS: 3 masked men wanted in deadly shooting of Houston gas station clerk

Officials say because Douglas pleaded guilty, he can’t appeal the conviction or punishment, and he has to serve at least half of his sentence before he is eligible for parole.

Qadous was killed in the early morning hours of Oct. 7, 2019. Police said three men in masks entered the gas station on Reed Road near the South Freeway around 3 a.m.

According to the DA’s office, Qadous had a gun and tried to defend himself, but Douglas pulled a 9mm semi-automatic pistol with an extended clip and shot him three times. The men then fled the scene.

"This was a premeditated and intentional murder, and this man knew exactly what he was doing when he walked into a gas station in the middle of the night with a gun and ski mask," District Attorney Kim Ogg said. "Gun violence is out of control, and justice in this case means this man will spend decades in prison."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP

The DA's office says shell casings, surveillance footage of the attempted robbery, and a tip from a citizen aided police in the investigation, and about a month later, Douglas was arrested. Officials say the other two men have not been identified.

Assistant District Attorney Karen Barney, who is a chief in the DA’s homicide division, and Michael Abner, a chief in the trial bureau, prosecuted the case.

"Mr. Qadous was well known in the community, and he was a friendly, kind and generous man," ADA Barney said. "We know that Mr. Douglas was the shooter and we’re relieved that he will spend most, if not all, of the rest of his life behind bars."