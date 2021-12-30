16-year-old boy injured in shooting in north Houston

article

Police are investigating after a 16-year-old boy was shot in north Houston on Wednesday night.

Authorities found the wounded teen at an apartment complex in the 8600 block of McGallion Street, but police believe the shooting actually occurred in the parking lot of a nearby convenience store.

According to HPD, the teen was shot in the arm and was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say a 15-year-old boy was also shot at but was not struck.

There is no known suspect or motive at this time, according to HPD.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Major Assaults & Family Violence Division at 713-308-8800 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

