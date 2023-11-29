A man told authorities that he shot his brother in self-defense after he came at him with a knife, according to Houston police.

The shooting was reported around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday at a home in the 3500 block of Dreyfus Street.

Houston police investigate a shooting on Dreyfus Street.

According to police, the brother in his mid-50s reportedly has dementia and has been agitated over the past week.

Police say the other brother – in his mid-60s – reported that his brother came at him with a knife, and he shot him in self-defense.

The brother with the gunshot wound was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The shooter had a cut to his hand, police say.

Once the investigation is complete, police say they will speak with the district attorney’s office about possible charges.