A man was shot while confronting two suspects next to his vehicle early Saturday morning, Houston police say.

The shooting was reported around 12:30 a.m. in the 9900 block of Algiers.

According to police, two witness heard dogs barking outside and saw what appeared the shadows of two suspects behind a vehicle.

Houston police investigate a shooting on Algiers Street.

Police say the witnesses went to tell the vehicle owner, and the vehicle owner went outside to confront the suspects.

One of the suspects shot at the vehicle owner multiple times, striking him in the arm, police say.

The man, reportedly in his 30s, was transported to the hospital and is expected to survive.

Police say they caught one of the suspects but were still searching for the other suspect.