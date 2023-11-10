Houston police are investigating after a shooting that injured a man early Friday morning.

Officers responded to a call at Keeneland Lane and Green Trail Drive around 2:43 a.m. and found a man with a gunshot wound to his leg.

Officers applied a tourniquet to his leg, and EMS transported him to a nearby trauma center. He was last reported to be in stable condition.

Authorities say the man stated that he was shot in the parking lot of a club near I-45 and Little York, a few miles away.

Officers were canvasing the parking lot to try to locate the original scene of the shooting.