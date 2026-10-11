The Brief A man was shot and killed in Second Ward on Saturday night. A second man who matches the suspect's description was found a mile away with a gunshot wound, police say. Police say there was an argument that turned physical before the shooting.



Houston police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in Second Ward on Saturday night.

Police say a second man with a gunshot wound was detained.

Man shot, killed in Second Ward

Houston police investigate a shooting on Harrisburg at Delmar.

The backstory:

Police responded to a shooting call around 9:30 p.m. on Harrisburg Blvd. near Delmar Street.

They discovered a man had been shot in the head. He was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police say the preliminary investigation indicates that there had been an argument that turned physical before the shooting.

Police at the scene gathered a description of a suspect.

Second man shot, detained

Dig deeper:

While police were investigating the first shooting, they received another call about a shooting.

Officers responded to the scene about a mile away and found a man with a gunshot wound to his foot.

Police say he matched the description of the suspect from the first shooting scene. He was detained and taken to the hospital for treatment, police say.

Investigation continues

What we don't know:

Neither of the men has been publicly identified.

Police did not say if any charges had been filed.

It’s also unclear what exactly led up to the shooting or what the argument was about.